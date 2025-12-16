ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar To Hold Talks With Israel's Top Leadership

Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's senior leadership on bilateral and regional issues. The visit comes as preparations are underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed visit to India. Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be “meeting very soon”.

During his stay, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

"The discussions will revolve around bilateral and regional issues with a view to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries,” sources here told PTI.

Jaishankar arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum. He also attended the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue held on December 15.