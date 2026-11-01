ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Russian, Polish, S Korean Counterparts; Discusses Ukraine, West Asia

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Russian, Polish and South Korean counterparts in the US, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the situation in West Asia, bilateral ties and multilateral issues.

The meetings took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he "discussed the Ukraine conflict, Gulf situation and multilateral issues" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The External Affairs Minister also met Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, with discussions focusing on the Ukraine conflict, India-EU ties and the G20.

Poland is attending this year's G20 meetings as a full participant following an invitation from the US. It has also expressed interest in securing permanent membership of the grouping.

“My meeting with DPM & FM Radosław Sikorski @sikorskiradek of Poland focused on the Ukraine conflict, India-EU ties and the G20,” Jaishankar said.