Jaishankar Meets Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Discusses Ways To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
Jaishankar also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation in various fields
By PTI
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed ways to enhance the bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as developments in West Asia.
In a social media post, Jaishankar said he conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Crown Prince.
“Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf,” the minister said.
In a post on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders discussed historical ties between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Jaishankar also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and reviewed bilateral ties. They discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation in various fields, it added.
Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2026
Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on… pic.twitter.com/DFpeiQE1dr
The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments, it added. The Kuwaiti foreign minister also hosted a luncheon in honour of Jaishankar and the accompanying delegation.
Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday and was received at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al- Mashaan. The minister is on a visit covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10.
The Gulf visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict.
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