ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Discusses Ways To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed ways to enhance the bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as developments in West Asia.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Crown Prince.

“Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf,” the minister said.

In a post on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders discussed historical ties between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.