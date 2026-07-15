ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets European Council President, Values His Role In Advancing Trade And Technology Cooperation

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and others, in Brussels, Belgium on July 15, 2026 ( PTI )

Brussels: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Council President Antonio Costa and said he valued his “guidance and warm sentiments” for advancing the trade and technology cooperation between the two sides.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Belgium from July 14-15 to participate in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels. He is accompanied by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

“Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India-EU summit earlier this year. Value his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation,” Jaishanakar said in a post on X after meeting Costa.

The India-EU Summit was held in New Delhi in January, when Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited New Delhi as the chief guests for the Republic Day. Co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European leaders, the summit yielded a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a new Security and Defence Partnership.

Earlier, Jaishankar began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, and they discussed the West Asia conflict and the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce.

The external affairs minister said they also spoke about advancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.