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Jaishankar Meets Antigua And Barbuda PM; Discusses Trade, Renewable Energy

Jaishankar discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and renewable energy.

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By PTI

Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:03 AM IST

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St John's: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and renewable energy.

Jaishankar, who arrived in the Caribbean nation on Tuesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Browne.

He also congratulated Browne on successfully hosting CHOGM 2026. "Pleased to call on PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

He said the two leaders discussed "deepening cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, renewable energy and food processing".

"Value his guidance in that regard," Jaishankar said. The External Affairs Minister also met Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene and agreed to intensify cooperation in healthcare, education, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), training and capacity building.

"Also exchanged views on the just concluded CHOGM2026," he said in another post. (More details are awaited)

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JAISHANKAR MEETS GASTON BROWNE
JAISHANKAR MEETS ANTIGUA BARBUDA PM

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