ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Lays Foundation Stone For New Indian High Commission Chancery In Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during a meeting on the sidelines of 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), in Singapore on Aug. 19, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the new chancery complex of the Indian High Commission in Singapore, underlining that the facility will reflect a “new era” in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was also present on the occasion. Jaishankar is in the city-state for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) scheduled to be held on Thursday. The new chancery and residential building will come up at Stevens Road, on the outskirts of the Central Business District.

“The chancery and resident complex, in many ways, reflect our (India-Singapore) relationship,” Jaishankar said after laying the foundation of the facility along with Balakrishnan.

“It will be the face of India in Singapore. I'm sure it'll be a very impressive place,” he said. In a social media post, Jaishankar said he is "confident" that the complex will "reflect the new era of India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further strengthen services for the Indian diaspora”.

Balakrishnan said the new chancery reflects the expanding bilateral relations between the two countries. Project architect Steven Siow said the complex’s design draws on Indian architecture, with particular inspiration from the architectural motifs of Rajasthan. Materials for the building, such as marble, will be sourced from Rajasthan and other parts of India.

As per the Singapore Census of Population 2020, people of Indian origin constitute nine per cent of the 4.04 million resident population of the country. Singapore also hosts 1.64 million foreigners, including Indian citizens.