Jaishankar In Tokyo Pitches Stronger India-Japan Partnership For Free, Open Indo-Pacific
Jaishankar urged Japan to recognise India's transformation, citing improvements in infrastructure, education, skill development and innovation.
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday flagged the growing weaponisation of trade, technology and finance, along with risks arising from over-concentrated supply chains, as defining features of the changing global order, as he called for stronger India-Japan cooperation to safeguard their economic and strategic interests.
Addressing the third edition of Raisina Tokyo, he said the Indo-Pacific faced particular challenges from these developments. He further said that India and Japan, as two leading nations committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, have to secure their national interests while encouraging freedom of choice, promoting growth and stability, and helping partners build strength and deepen reliable cooperation.
Jaishankar is in Japan to participate in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2), which he will co-chair on Thursday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
Describing five defining features of the current global landscape, Jaishankar said the international system had faced successive shocks from the Covid pandemic, two major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility.
His remarks come against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and continuing conflicts in West Asia, which have added to global economic uncertainty and disrupted energy and trade flows.
"Whether it is resources or energy, market access or technology, or indeed even finance, every aspect of global economic activity has been more and more openly weaponised by relevant players," he said.
"Chokepoints and gateways, whether physical or virtual, have similarly become subject to strategic agendas. The era of rules, norms and assumptions is unfortunately rapidly eroding," the minister added.
He also pointed to growing risk-taking among countries, saying extreme competition and the temptation to translate leads into outcomes were shaping developments across various domains.
Jaishankar said de-risking and diversification had emerged as natural responses to these developments, with major economies placing greater emphasis on reliability and multiple sources of supply rather than just cost and efficiency.
"New supply chains and new economic arrangements are starting to come into being. The dangers of over-concentration are increasingly being felt, with all of us either seeking alternatives or seeking some form of mitigation," he said.
Emphasising the importance of trusted partnerships, he said nations and businesses were increasingly valuing reliable partners and shorter supply chains in an uncertain global environment.
Jaishankar said the changing global context provided a strong rationale for India and Japan to strengthen their national capacities and deepen cooperation in key areas, describing the two countries as complementary partners.
"There were never any serious obstacles to stronger bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, but perhaps until recently, no compelling reasons either. That is what is now changing," the minister said.
He identified the broader strategic environment, political leadership and a contemporary understanding of the opportunities offered by bilateral ties as factors that could give fresh momentum to the partnership.
Jaishankar said promoting economic security was "probably the overriding priority today for both countries". Jaishankar also urged Japan to recognise India's transformation, citing improvements in infrastructure, education, skill development and innovation.
He said these changes had made India a more attractive destination for manufacturing and offshore production, while its large domestic market and growing capabilities in sectors such as digital technology, space, drones, healthcare and defence offered further opportunities for Japanese businesses.
Calling for greater collaboration in emerging sectors, Jaishankar said the two countries had scope to work more closely in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.
Referring to artificial intelligence, the minister said India's scale, diversity and creativity were particularly relevant, given the extent to which digital practices had been embraced by Indian society.
Jaishankar also called for policies and frameworks that would enable closer cooperation in defence and security, alongside stronger people-to-people exchanges in education, culture and language.
Referring to the Quad, Jaishankar said he had attended the grouping's leaders' level meeting. The Quad leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi - met in Manila on Tuesday.
India and Japan are also partners in the G4 initiative for reforming the United Nations and participate in the East Asia Summit platform, he said. "By expanding India-Japan ties, we will not only serve to stabilise and secure the Indo-Pacific but add an important pillar to an increasingly multi-polar Asia and a multipolar world."
India and Japan upgraded their bilateral ties to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo. The two countries have steadily expanded defence cooperation through high-level visits, regular dialogues and joint military exercises. The previous round of the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in August 2024.
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