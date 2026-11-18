ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar In Tokyo Pitches Stronger India-Japan Partnership For Free, Open Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses during the inaugural event of Raisina Tokyo 2026, in Tokyo on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday flagged the growing weaponisation of trade, technology and finance, along with risks arising from over-concentrated supply chains, as defining features of the changing global order, as he called for stronger India-Japan cooperation to safeguard their economic and strategic interests.

Addressing the third edition of Raisina Tokyo, he said the Indo-Pacific faced particular challenges from these developments. He further said that India and Japan, as two leading nations committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, have to secure their national interests while encouraging freedom of choice, promoting growth and stability, and helping partners build strength and deepen reliable cooperation.

Jaishankar is in Japan to participate in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2), which he will co-chair on Thursday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Describing five defining features of the current global landscape, Jaishankar said the international system had faced successive shocks from the Covid pandemic, two major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and continuing conflicts in West Asia, which have added to global economic uncertainty and disrupted energy and trade flows.

"Whether it is resources or energy, market access or technology, or indeed even finance, every aspect of global economic activity has been more and more openly weaponised by relevant players," he said.

"Chokepoints and gateways, whether physical or virtual, have similarly become subject to strategic agendas. The era of rules, norms and assumptions is unfortunately rapidly eroding," the minister added.

He also pointed to growing risk-taking among countries, saying extreme competition and the temptation to translate leads into outcomes were shaping developments across various domains.

Jaishankar said de-risking and diversification had emerged as natural responses to these developments, with major economies placing greater emphasis on reliability and multiple sources of supply rather than just cost and efficiency.

"New supply chains and new economic arrangements are starting to come into being. The dangers of over-concentration are increasingly being felt, with all of us either seeking alternatives or seeking some form of mitigation," he said.

Emphasising the importance of trusted partnerships, he said nations and businesses were increasingly valuing reliable partners and shorter supply chains in an uncertain global environment.

Jaishankar said the changing global context provided a strong rationale for India and Japan to strengthen their national capacities and deepen cooperation in key areas, describing the two countries as complementary partners.