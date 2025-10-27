ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Malaysian PM, US Secy Rubio, Regional Counterparts On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit 2025.

In this image posted on Oct. 26, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Malaysia.
In this image posted on Oct. 26, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Malaysia. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:55 AM IST

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best wishes for the successful event.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia, conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit,” Jaishankar, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, posted on social media. “Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages,” he added.

The External Affairs Minister discussed regional and global issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the summit. "Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, and discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding sectors.

“Delighted to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding,” he posted on social media.

He discussed the global and regional scenario with Singapore Counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and deliberated on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Good to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A very useful exchange on the global and regional scenario, as well as opportunities for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation," the minister posted. He also held a meeting with Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

“A first meeting with Thai FM @SihasakPh in Kuala Lumpur today. Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership,” he posted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually addressed the India-ASEAN annual summit.

