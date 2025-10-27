ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Malaysian PM, US Secy Rubio, Regional Counterparts On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit

In this image posted on Oct. 26, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Malaysia. ( PTI )

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best wishes for the successful event.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia, conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit,” Jaishankar, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, posted on social media. “Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages,” he added.

The External Affairs Minister discussed regional and global issues with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the summit. "Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on X.