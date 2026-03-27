ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Highlights Urgency Of UNSC Reforms, Discuss Situation In West Asia In G7 Meet

In this image posted on March 27, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar being received by France Foreign Minister Jean-No'l Barrot in France. ( X@DrSJaishankar )

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France. Jaishankar spoke at the meeting in France with partners on the reform of global governance.

In a post on 'X', Jaishankar said, "Spoke at the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains."

"Specifically raised Global South’s concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," he said. India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member in the United Nations.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday to participate in the meeting, where he will discuss the West Asia crisis with a focus on coordinating efforts to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping.