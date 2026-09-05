ETV Bharat / international

From Kyiv To Warsaw: Jaishankar’s European Outreach And India’s Multipolar Strategy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with the India-Poland Parliamentary Group led by Poland MP Kinga Gajewska, in Warsaw on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Poland on Friday came at a moment when Europe is emerging as an increasingly important centre of geopolitical and economic power amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, conflicts in West Asia and a wider push by major economies to de-risk and diversify their strategic dependencies.

His talks in Warsaw with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski therefore went beyond the consolidation of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, highlighting New Delhi’s larger effort to deepen engagement with the European Union as an important pole in an increasingly multipolar world.

The External Affairs Minister’s visit has put Poland in a larger frame of India’s European strategy: not merely as a bilateral partner, but as an increasingly influential voice within the European Union (EU) that New Delhi now regards as a distinct pole in the emerging multipolar order.

Coming after he visits Ukraine the previous day, the engagement also placed India’s diplomacy at the intersection of Europe’s security crisis, the India-EU economic relationship and the global push towards diversified and resilient supply chains.

Addressing the media following his meeting with Sikorski, Jaishankar said that both sides reviewed the Action Plan that was agreed upon when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Warsaw two years ago.

“The report card that we got was a very solid one, indicating an uptick in trade and investments, deeper defence collaboration, expansion in traditional areas like mining and energy, as well as new possibilities emerging in space, digital, AI and innovation,” he said.

“Where mechanisms are concerned, our Foreign Office Consultations were held recently, the Joint Commission has met and as you heard from the Deputy Prime Minister, the defence working group will be doing so soon. We are working on agreements in many other domains including cyber security, space, clean coal, classified information, critical minerals, etc. And I am confident that they will add both texture and substance to our ties.”

But, more importantly, Jaishankar stressed the importance of Poland’s role in boosting the India-EU relationship.

“In the last few years, India’s ties with the European Union have deepened very visibly,” he said.

“The centre piece of that is of course the free trade agreement, which (EU) President Ursula Von Der Leyen described as the mother of all deals.”

The External Affairs Minister said that the world is moving towards increasing multi-polarity while focusing on de-risking and diversifying.

“India considers the European Union to be an important pole and our growing relationship is a notable part of the global restructuring that is underway,” he stated. “We are confident that Poland’s voice and Poland’s influence within the EU will encourage this trend.”

Jaishankar’s visit demonstrated that the India-Poland relationship is moving from a traditionally cordial but relatively underdeveloped relationship towards a broader strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi’s August 2024 visit to Poland - the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years – marked a decisive turning point. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership and adopted a five-year Action Plan for 2024-28.

That framework is now being translated into concrete areas of cooperation. Jaishankar's assessment of the “report card” of the Action Plan is particularly important: he pointed to increased trade and investment, deeper defence cooperation and expansion into mining and energy, alongside emerging areas such as space, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and innovation.

Poland’s geopolitical importance has increased dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Located on NATO’s eastern flank and sharing borders with Ukraine and Belarus, Poland has become one of Europe’s most consequential security actors.

Warsaw is also undertaking a major military expansion. Poland is expected to spend around €53 billion on core defence in 2026, equivalent to about 4.7 per cent of GDP, while its armed forces have expanded beyond 220,000 personnel. Its emphasis on domestic defence production and resilient supply chains creates potential space for cooperation with India’s rapidly expanding defence-industrial sector.

This gives the defence component of the India-Poland partnership a new strategic context.

The larger significance of Jaishankar’s Warsaw visit lies in India’s increasingly strategic engagement with the European Union.

Jaishankar explicitly described the EU as an important pole in an emerging multipolar world and underlined Poland’s ability to influence the direction of the European bloc. This is a carefully calibrated recognition of Poland’s growing weight inside Europe.