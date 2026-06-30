ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Discusses Deepening Bilateral Ties, Cooperation In Multilateral Fora As Ireland Set To Assume EU Council Presidency

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a conversation with his Irish counterpart as the country takes over the European Union Council's presidency for the next six months. He discussed deepening bilateral ties with a focus on trade and education and carrying forward cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral fora.

"Glad to speak to FM @HMcEntee of Ireland. Conveyed best wishes as Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Discussed deepening our cooperation, including in trade and education. Will carry forward our partnership in the multilateral domain," Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Helen McEntee underlined that Ireland will focus on strengthening competitiveness and enhancing security. Ireland will take over the EU's presidency on Wednesday (July 1).

From July to December 2026, Ireland will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union - a central leadership role at the heart of EU decision-making. An official website of the Government of Ireland noted that for six months, Ireland will guide negotiations, broker agreements between Member States, and help deliver EU laws and policies that affect the daily lives of more than 450 million people.