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Jaishankar Calls For 'Urgent' Reform Of Multilateralism, Cites India-UAE Partnership

In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, EAM S. Jaishankar during a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for "urgent" reform of multilateral institutions to reflect the changing global order, saying stronger cooperation among smaller groups of countries could support the process.

Jaishankar made the remarks during a session of the Raisina Dialogue's Middle East edition in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where he joined UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for a discussion on 'The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility'.

Highlighting the increasing pace of change in the global order during the conversation, the minister said it reflected both "long-term trends and immediate shocks", prompting countries to explore new partnerships and alternatives in response to their specific circumstances.

"New partnerships and fresh options are inevitably explored in that pursuit," he said in a social media post after the discussion. This required countries to move beyond traditional comfort zones and develop sharper strategic awareness, Jaishankar said.

"The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger minilateralism," he underlined. Minilateralism refers to cooperation among a relatively small group of countries to address specific issues, often allowing them to work together more effectively when broader multilateral forums struggle to reach consensus.

Jaishankar cited the India-UAE partnership over the past decade as an example of how countries have responded to a changing global environment. "The India-UAE partnership of the last decade is a great example of our two nations responding to the changing global environment," he said.

Separately, Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Zayed Al-Nahyan, describing it as "warm and productive". They exchanged views on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.