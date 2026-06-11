ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Calls For Resilient Supply Chains, Diplomacy Amid Global Conflicts At Finland Forum

In this image posted on June 11, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes part in a discussion with Finland Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen and UAE Minister of State at Foreign Affairs Ministry Lana Nusseibeh during the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. ( PTI )

Helsinki: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed the need for resilient and diversified supply chains, sustained diplomatic efforts and greater international cooperation to deal with the fallout of ongoing conflicts, saying their impact extends "far beyond the regions" where they occur.

Participating in a discussion on "Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition" at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar joined Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh in deliberations on shifting global power dynamics and contemporary security challenges.

"Noted that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs and triggering changes far beyond the regions," Jaishankar said in a social media post after the discussion.

He said there was broad agreement that the international community must continue efforts to mitigate the consequences of conflicts and create conditions conducive to diplomacy.

Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of "de-risking and diversifying" supply chains and "building greater resilience and redundancy in an increasingly volatile world".

On energy security, he reiterated that India's energy choices are guided by national interest and that purchases are based on considerations of affordability and availability.

Referring to India's engagement with West Asia, Jaishankar underscored the centrality of the Gulf region in New Delhi's foreign policy, "underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, energy cooperation, and growing strategic and defence partnership".