ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Calls For Closer Cooperation With S Korea At Jeju Forum

In this image posted on June 25, 2026, EAM S. Jaishankar during the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, 2026, in South Korea. ( PTI )

Seoul: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India and South Korea “must cooperate more closely” in fields like ship-building, health, infrastructure and defence.

The minister also called for “greater capacity and opportunities” for the Global South to create new factors of growth, while highlighting that “the interests of a few” nations are being “openly prioritised” - without naming any country. Jaishankar is currently in South Korea on a two-day visit, the second leg of an ongoing foreign tour, after having visited Mongolia.

Addressing the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity 2026, Jaishankar underlined the importance of economic and technology partnership, political and strategic cooperation and closer people-to-people ties between New Delhi and Seoul.

“India and the Republic of Korea must cooperate more closely,” he said. “We have complementarities in fields like ship–building, digital, health, infrastructure or defence just waiting to be exploited.”