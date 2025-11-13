ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets Ukrainian, Saudi Counterparts on G7 FMM Sidelines; Discusses Regional, Bilateral Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals in Canada ( X/@DrSJaishankar )

Ottawa: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate meetings with his Ukrainian and Saudi counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) Outreach session in Canada, discussing recent developments and regional issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar, in a social media post, said he had a “useful conversation” with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"He (Sybiha) shared Ukraine's perspective on recent developments," the EAM said.

Jaishankar also met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations, regional hotspots, connectivity, and energy.

Jaishankar is in Niagara to attend an outreach session with the G7 partner nations.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio that largely focused on issues relating to trade and supply chains.