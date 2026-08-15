ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar, Sitharaman, Goyal And Vaishnav To Travel To Singapore For Ministerial Roundtable To Boost Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on September 4, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India and Singapore will hold the fourth round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in Singapore on August 20.

It is understood that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw will travel to Singapore for the ministerial meeting.

Discussions are expected to continue in areas such as healthcare, medicine, manufacturing and food security.

"With Singapore we have a mechanism where we have several Ministers participating from both sides because, you know, that way there can be lot more synergy in the cooperation," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The mechanism brings together key ministers on both sides handling foreign affairs, trade, information technology and finance for discussions on taking the relationship beyond traditional defence and trade ties into newer areas of cooperation.

India and Singapore have close ties, with the latter a key advocate in helping India establish and grow links with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two sides have strong and longstanding trade and defence ties, with Singapore India's largest trade partner within ASEAN and the largest source of FDI.

In 2024, the two countries elevated their strategic partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, identifying areas such as digitalisation, green energy, food security and skills training as focus areas.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, during a visit to India last year, had said that Singapore wanted to explore cooperation with India in an increasing number of fields.