Jaishankar, Sitharaman, Goyal And Vaishnav To Travel To Singapore For Ministerial Roundtable To Boost Ties
The two countries will hold the fourth round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable
Published : August 15, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Singapore will hold the fourth round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in Singapore on August 20.
It is understood that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw will travel to Singapore for the ministerial meeting.
Discussions are expected to continue in areas such as healthcare, medicine, manufacturing and food security.
"With Singapore we have a mechanism where we have several Ministers participating from both sides because, you know, that way there can be lot more synergy in the cooperation," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
The mechanism brings together key ministers on both sides handling foreign affairs, trade, information technology and finance for discussions on taking the relationship beyond traditional defence and trade ties into newer areas of cooperation.
India and Singapore have close ties, with the latter a key advocate in helping India establish and grow links with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The two sides have strong and longstanding trade and defence ties, with Singapore India's largest trade partner within ASEAN and the largest source of FDI.
In 2024, the two countries elevated their strategic partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, identifying areas such as digitalisation, green energy, food security and skills training as focus areas.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, during a visit to India last year, had said that Singapore wanted to explore cooperation with India in an increasing number of fields.
India and Singapore have already been exploring and expanding cooperation in areas like the semiconductor sector as the former seeks to expand a nascent semiconductor ecosystem. Singapore produces 10 per cent of global microchips and 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor equipment.
The third round of the ISMR was held last year when Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong led a six-member ministerial delegation to India.
During that meeting, the two sides had agreed to cooperate in digitalisation, skills building and industrial parks.
The ISMR comes at a time of geopolitical uncertainty as the Iran and Ukraine conflicts, coupled with US tariff pressures, have put pressure on global trade and energy flows, making diversification important for countries like Singapore and India.
India has been looking to diversify its ties and expand cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia in areas like trade and defence.
India and ASEAN are reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) amid Indian concerns over a growing trade deficit among other issues. Trade talks between India and ASEAN are gathering pace, sources said.
In a sign of the growing focus on Southeast Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July visited Indonesia, preceded by a visit to Malaysia in February as part of the effort to deepen defence, strategic, maritime and economic cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia.
Still, India's ties with Singapore remain consequential amid the bid to strengthen ties in the region.
"As you know with Singapore we have very strong trading, economic, financial, technological ties," noted Jaiswal.