JAAC Abducted 8 Policemen On Election Duty, Claims PoK Police
Police spokesperson Khawar Ali Shaukat said that the abducted personnel were in custody of JAAC and alleged that they had been subjected to “brutal abuse”.
By PTI
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:23 AM IST
Islamabad: Police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday accused the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of abducting eight highway police personnel who were on election duty.
Police spokesperson Khawar Ali Shaukat told the media that the JAAC attacked security forces deputed on election duty in the region. "Eight highway police officials on election duty were abducted,” he claimed. He said that the abducted personnel were in the custody of JAAC and alleged that they had been subjected to “brutal abuse”.
“I want to make it clear that the state was not and is not weak. The state has always shown restraint,” Shaukat said, adding that recent events showed that the JAAC was not a peaceful group, but a violent one intent on challenging the state’s writ.
“The state will not accept any pressure with regard to the lives of these officials. If the personnel are harmed, obstacles are created in their release or threats to their families continue, the state will not show any leniency,” he warned. The spokesman asked the public to disassociate themselves from the JAAC.
“If the state’s writ is challenged and if state officials are subjected to violence … the state will carry out its duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” he said, vowing strict action against such elements.
The JAAC, a collective of activist groups, has been holding a series of protests in PoK since June over 12 contentious seats of the so-called regional legislative assembly. It alleges that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing.
The group has activists from all walks of life - students, traders, transporters, lawyers, social workers, etc. The protests triggered a severe crackdown by security forces.
The JAAC has alleged that more than 40 people, including women and children, were killed since the elections began. Besides, it claims that 400 protesters have been killed since the first week of June. India has described the elections as an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.
India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in “illegal and forcible occupation” of parts of these Union Territories.
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