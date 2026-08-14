ETV Bharat / international

JAAC Abducted 8 Policemen On Election Duty, Claims PoK Police

A family walks under election campaign signs and past market shops that are closed on the final phase of elections for the legislative assembly of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in Dhirkot, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday accused the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of abducting eight highway police personnel who were on election duty.

Police spokesperson Khawar Ali Shaukat told the media that the JAAC attacked security forces deputed on election duty in the region. "Eight highway police officials on election duty were abducted,” he claimed. He said that the abducted personnel were in the custody of JAAC and alleged that they had been subjected to “brutal abuse”.

“I want to make it clear that the state was not and is not weak. The state has always shown restraint,” Shaukat said, adding that recent events showed that the JAAC was not a peaceful group, but a violent one intent on challenging the state’s writ.

“The state will not accept any pressure with regard to the lives of these officials. If the personnel are harmed, obstacles are created in their release or threats to their families continue, the state will not show any leniency,” he warned. The spokesman asked the public to disassociate themselves from the JAAC.

“If the state’s writ is challenged and if state officials are subjected to violence … the state will carry out its duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” he said, vowing strict action against such elements.