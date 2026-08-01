ETV Bharat / international

'To Protect Our Citizens': Italy Temporarily Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Over Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Migrants return to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 ( AP )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Rome: Italy has temporarily suspended its open-border travel with Spain following a major surge of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, stating that the decision was taken to safeguard Italian citizens and protect European frontiers. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the decision to pause the Schengen agreement with Spain on Friday. He explained that the provisional step had become necessary after thousands of migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco. "The temporary suspension of Schengen with Spain is a necessary choice to safeguard the security of our citizens and defend the European borders," Tajani said in a post on X.