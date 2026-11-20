ETV Bharat / international

Italy Strike Draws Workers, Students Into Nationwide Protests Over Wages And Living Costs

Students march in downtown Rome during a general strike called by labor unions to protest against the government's budget bill, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 ( AP )

Rome: A nationwide strike was expected to disrupt schools, hospitals and local transport across Italy on Friday as workers and students began marching in dozens of cities to demand higher wages, lower living costs and greater social protections.

The 24-hour strike, called by Italy's largest trade union, CGIL, was set to bring demonstrations to more than 100 cities, from Milan and Turin in the north to Naples, Palermo and Rome. Protesters denounced stagnant wages, rising living costs and what organizers called the government's failure to strengthen public services and worker protections.

The labor action coincided with an International Day of Student Mobilization, with organizers planning demonstrations in more than 45 Italian cities. Student groups joined workers in calling for greater investment in education, measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis and policies aimed at reducing inequality. "We need radical changes to the social and economic model," CGIL Secretary-General Maurizio Landini said ahead of a rally in Rome, where he was set to deliver the day's main speech. The strike covered both the public and private sectors. Public transportation services were expected to be reduced in several cities, while disruptions were anticipated at schools and some health facilities. Authorities deployed additional police as multiple demonstrations were scheduled in several urban centers.