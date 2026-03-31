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Israel-US War On Iran: Italy Refuses US Permission To Use Air Base

Officials said that under agreements governing U.S. military use of bases in Italy, Rome must be formally consulted and grant approval before operations can proceed.

Israel-US War On Iran: Italy Refuses US Permission To Use Air Base
Residents inspect a damaged house following an Iranian missile strike in Shefaram Israel, Monday, March 30, 2026 (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 31, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rome: Italy has refused permission for U.S. military assets to use the Sigonella air base in Sicily for an operation linked to the Middle East offensive, an official said.

The refusal was issued a few days ago and concerned U.S. aircraft including bombers, which were intended to land at the base before continuing toward the Middle East, the official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Under agreements governing U.S. military use of bases in Italy, Rome must be formally consulted and grant approval before operations can proceed. The request was denied because Italian authorities were not alerted in time and the U.S. assets included bombers, the official said.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has pledged decisions involving military actions would require parliamentary approval. Italy’s defense ministry did not immediately issue a statement on the decision.

Read More

  1. 'The USA Will Remember': Trump Warns France Over 'Unhelpful' Stance In Iran War
  2. Israel-US War On Iran: Tamil Nadu Worker Killed In Kuwait As Missile Fragment Hits Residence

TAGGED:

ITALY
AIR BASE
ITALY REFUSES US PERMISSION
ISRAEL US WAR ON IRAN

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