ETV Bharat / international

Israel-US War On Iran: Italy Refuses US Permission To Use Air Base

Rome: Italy has refused permission for U.S. military assets to use the Sigonella air base in Sicily for an operation linked to the Middle East offensive, an official said.

The refusal was issued a few days ago and concerned U.S. aircraft including bombers, which were intended to land at the base before continuing toward the Middle East, the official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Under agreements governing U.S. military use of bases in Italy, Rome must be formally consulted and grant approval before operations can proceed. The request was denied because Italian authorities were not alerted in time and the U.S. assets included bombers, the official said.