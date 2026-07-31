ETV Bharat / international

Italian PM Meloni Threatens To Suspend Schengen Agreement With Spain Over Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday stated that her administration is prepared to implement extraordinary measures, including potentially suspending the Schengen Area agreement with Spain, following a dramatic surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

In a post on X, Meloni highlighted that visual reports from Ceuta serve as "striking evidence that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a real threat to the security of Europe's borders". She confirmed that she had held direct consultations with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and that relevant state security apparatuses are being convened to evaluate a formal response.

The Italian Prime Minister asserted that Rome does not intend to remain passive as the border situation unfolds. She emphasised that, depending on the determinations of the high-level meetings, Italy stands ready to intervene with extraordinary measures to protect its borders and safeguard its populace, specifically outlining the option of suspending the open-border Schengen agreement with Spain.

Meloni further reaffirmed that her administration's hardline approach towards unauthorised migration remains resolute, prioritising border protection, decisive action against human trafficking networks, and the execution of swift deportations.

Her statements come amidst a rapidly worsening border emergency in Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous territory sharing a land border with Morocco. According to Politico, thousands of migrants have entered the enclave since Wednesday, overwhelming local administrative capacity and prompting severe political fallout over Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of border enforcement.