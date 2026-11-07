ETV Bharat / international

Italy's Meloni Blames Pro-Russian Hackers For Leak Of Foreign Minister's Data On The Dark Web

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ( File/AP )

Milan: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data had been disseminated on the dark web, an encrypted part of the internet, and that he has been exposed to "threats and intimidation." Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni blamed pro-Russian hackers for the leak.

Tajani made the announcement in a social media post following a string of hoax bomb threats across Europe that caused flight diversions, security threats against broadcasters as well as recent attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems and drone incursions.

"For days, cybercriminals have been spreading my personal data on the dark web and seeking other information, in fact exposing me and my family to new threats and intimidation," Tajani said, adding that the criminals "are prepared to pay for other details on me and my loved ones." Meloni, is a separate statement, expressed solidarity with Tajani "following the revelations about the activities of pro-Russian hackers, and the publication on the dark web of personal data." She called attempts to sell confidential information about government officials "a matter of grave concern that must be addressed with the utmost determination."