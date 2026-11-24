ETV Bharat / international

It's A Race To Find Cyprus' Disappeared, Hindered By A Construction Boom And Fading Memories

Alexandra Mouski, Laboratory Deputy Coordinator works on the remains of a missing person who went missing during the 1960s and 1974 Turkish invasion, at Committee's anthropological laboratory on the grounds of the defunct Nicosia airport, Cyprus, on Nov. 12, 2026. ( AP )

Lapithos: The construction worker in Cyprus spotted human bones jutting out from the muddy trench where he had been preparing to pour concrete for the foundation of a new luxury hotel. His alerts went unheeded and the remains were entombed beneath tons of concrete.

They stayed there, a stone’s throw from the island nation’s northern coastline, for 38 more years — until the hotel's recent demolition presented Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons with the rare chance to act on the decades-old eyewitness account.

Comprised of a Greek Cypriot, a Turkish Cypriot and a United Nations appointee, the CMP employs a bi-communal forensic team of more than 60 archaeologists, anthropologists and geneticists who have spent two decades unearthing and identifying bodies from the conflict that consumed Cyprus and led to its ethnic division.

Orthodox priest Athanasios stands in front of the Greek Cypriot missing persons portraits photographs who went missing during the 1960s and 1974 Turkish invasion, at Saint Alexander church in Kornos village, Cyprus, on Nov. 5, 2026. (AP)

There were 2,002 people on an official list of those who disappeared during 1960s clashes after Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule and when the island’s population split in 1974. The CMP has exhumed and identified 1,085.

Such achievements have offered closure to relatives waiting decades for word about their loved ones' fates, and chiseled away at mistrust and enmity between the two communities. And this has helped to provide impetus for a negotiated peace deal, despite numerous failed U.N.-mediated rounds of talks.

But 745 Greek Cypriots and 172 Turkish Cypriots are still missing, according to the CMP — and recovering bodies like the one beneath the L.A. Hotel is increasingly difficult as eyewitnesses die and old memories blur, while high-rises and hotels luring foreign buyers and vacationers are built atop makeshift graves.

“Time is our biggest enemy at the moment because our witnesses are disappearing, families are leaving us, buildings are going up everywhere,” Leonidas Pantelides, the Greek Cypriot member of the CMP's hierarchy, told the Associated Press in an interview at the demolition site. “So it is a struggle against time, but it’s one that we cannot give up on.”

Bones under a concrete slab

Before the foundation for the L.A. Hotel in Lapithos was laid in 1988, there was little there but citrus orchards and pristine beaches.

It had been the scene of fierce battles between Turkish forces and Greek Cypriot defenders during Turkey’s 1974 invasion, which was triggered by a Greek junta-backed coup that aimed at union with Greece.

As Turkish troops advanced to seize the northern third of the island, hundreds of Greek Cypriots were buried in hastily dug mass graves while tens of thousands more fled. Many Turkish Cypriots also disappeared in the south. The island's ethnic split was entrenched in a 1975 deal to swap populations stuck on either side of a United Nations-controlled buffer zone.

A bulldozer excavates a site in search of the remains of people who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion, in the Turkish-occupied area of Lapithos, Cyprus, on Nov. 4, 2026. (AP)

The bright pink L.A. Hotel sought to draw European tourists to the island's north, where Turkish Cypriots declared a separate state recognized only by Turkey. But the business collapsed under the strain of COVID-19 travel restrictions. A new owner tore it down this year to make way for a swankier hotel.

The CMP seized the moment and got the owner's consent to dig at the site for the body spotted almost four decades earlier — a rare reprieve as construction marches ahead on both sides of the buffer zone. Excavation began this month, with hopes that finding at least one body beneath the concrete slab could prompt searches on other developed or condemned property in the north.

“We hope that we will have the chances for more old buildings to be demolished so that we can excavate the whole area, which is a focus area actually for us,” archaeologist Irene Papadopoulos said.

Hundreds found, hundreds still missing