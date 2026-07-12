ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Netanyahu: Architect Of Wars, Master Of Survival

Tel Aviv: He has led multiple wars, outlasted several American presidents, and watched his political obituary written -- only to be shredded -- more times than any other leader in modern Israeli history.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, a long-running corruption trial, and a spiralling multi-front conflict that has dragged on for nearly three years and saw his country's first direct military confrontations with arch-foe Iran.

Now the silver-haired 76-year-old, nicknamed "Bibi", is staring down an election that many believe could finally draw the curtain on one of the most consequential and contested careers in Israeli politics -- or extend it once again.

Netanyahu has declared that he "intends to win" in the election scheduled for October 27, setting the stage for what could be the defining contest of his political life.

'Mr. Security'

Netanyahu built his entire career on a single promise: that he alone could keep Israel safe. Then came October 7, 2023. It was the deadliest day in Israel's history, with Hamas's attacks leaving more than 1,200 people dead and shattering the image of "Mr. Security" that Netanyahu had spent decades cultivating. The wars that followed have become both a political lifeline and his legacy's greatest threat.

Netanyahu has overseen a sweeping retaliatory military campaign in Gaza that left tens of thousands dead. The conflict quickly spread beyond the Palestinian territory, drawing in Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthi rebels, and eventually all three groups' chief backer Iran, fundamentally reshaping the Middle East's strategic landscape.

Militarily, Israel demonstrated overwhelming reach, striking deep inside Iran, yet the diplomatic endgame has largely unfolded outside Netanyahu's control. Whether these wars ultimately redeem or irreparably taint his leadership remains the central question in the elections.

Born in Tel Aviv on October 21, 1949, Netanyahu is the son of a right-wing Zionist historian -- an ideological inheritance that shaped his entire career. He served in Israel's commando unit and fought in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. Netanyahu has two sons with his third wife Sara and a daughter from a previous marriage.

His early life's defining tragedy came when his elder brother Yonatan was killed leading the Entebbe hostage-rescue mission in Uganda. "When the news reached me that Yoni had died, I felt as if my life had ended," Netanyahu later wrote.

Reshaping Middle East

Raised partly in the US and educated at MIT, he became one of Israel's most effective international advocates -- a polished, English-speaking envoy equally comfortable in Washington television studios and UN halls. He entered parliament in 1988, took control of the Likud party in 1993 and, three years later, became Israel's youngest prime minister at 46.

In all, he has spent nearly two decades in the role across multiple terms. For years, Netanyahu argued that Israel's security rested on military strength, intelligence superiority and deterrence. The Hamas assault exposed catastrophic failures in all three under his watch.