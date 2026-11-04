ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Election Commission Says No Fraud Found In Last Week's Vote

Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties “stole” the vote.

Cars enter a roundabout by a billboard featuring National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, and a message in Arabic referencing the number of homes he demolished, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, following the country's general election in the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel.
Cars enter a roundabout by a billboard featuring National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, and a message in Arabic referencing the number of homes he demolished, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, following the country's general election in the Bedouin city of Rahat, southern Israel. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 4, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Israel’s election commission said Wednesday it has found no fraud in last week’s vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to discredit the results. Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election, possibly with foreign assistance.

The results showed Netanyahu's religious-nationalist bloc losing its parliamentary majority, while Arab-led parties made substantial gains. “The review found no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results,” the committee said in a statement.

The acting director of the elections committee, Dean Livne, said its investigation examined every complaint “individually and thoroughly,” but found no evidence to support allegations that the election results were invalid.

The results, which are set to be formally certified Wednesday, “accurately reflect the choices voters made at the ballot box,” Livne added. A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service into allegations of foreign interference in the elections is ongoing, according to a spokesperson for the elections committee.

After receiving the certified results, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will begin to meet Wednesday with each of the parties elected to parliament.

Following two days of consultations, he will choose the candidate — most likely Netanyahu or his chief rival, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot — who he believes is best positioned to form a coalition government, setting the stage for weeks of negotiations.

Neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot's bloc of allies secured a parliamentary majority needed to form a new government. That raises the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals or an alliance between Eisenkot and some of the Arab-led parties. If neither man can put together a government, the country would hold a new election early next year.

Also Read:

  1. Rising Democratic Star Jon Ossoff's Reelection Fuels Presidential Prospects
  2. Democrat Amy Acton Defeats Vivek Ramaswamy In Ohio Governor Race

TAGGED:

ISRAEL ELECTION COMMISSION
ISRAEL ELECTIONS 2026
PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.