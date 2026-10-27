ETV Bharat / international

Israelis Are Voting To Choose Their Next Prime Minister. Here's What To Know

Ballot boxes are set up at a polling station ahead of voting in Israel's general election in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel's election is widely seen as a referendum on the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and polling suggests a tight race with his chief rival, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Israelis, however, vote not for individuals but for parties, which then form alliances to create a majority coalition. No single party has ever won a majority in parliament, known as the Knesset. After polls close late Tuesday, the jostling for power is likely to begin — between parties small and big — to achieve a governing coalition and name the next prime minister.

Although it could be weeks or even months before a new prime minister is named, here are some key points we know as Israelis go to the polls.

The enduring impact of the Oct. 7 attacks is reflected in the election

This election is held against the background of the enduring trauma of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack, when militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 others, and the ensuing wars in Gaza and beyond.

The deadliest day in Israel’s history featured prominently in the campaigns. Israelis have focused on the security failures surrounding Oct. 7 and the enormous burden on their society, rather than on the humanitarian situation in war-devastated Gaza.

Around 68% of Jewish Israelis say their attitudes toward Oct. 7 are a central factor in deciding which party to support, according to the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

Netanyahu has resisted calls for a commission of inquiry on Oct. 7 and continues to strike a hawkish tone on all fronts, including Iran. His opposition focuses on his role in the security breakdown on Oct. 7 and his efforts to exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service, a policy that has angered the broader public during a time of protracted wars.

Among Jewish Israelis, there is a religious divide over military service

As the country remains on a war footing amid tenuous ceasefires, about a quarter of Jewish voters polled by the Israel Democracy Institute ranked mandatory military service as a key factor in deciding which party to support.

Netanyahu’s governing coalitions have long relied on ultra-Orthodox parties that demand exemptions from military conscription for young men engaged in religious studies. Netanyahu rival Eisenkot — who lost his son and two nephews to combat in Gaza — has vowed to end the de facto exemptions.

These are the main party leaders in contention