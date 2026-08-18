ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strikes Military Air Base In Syria, US Condemns 'Unnecessary Escalation'

Damascus: Israeli airstrikes on an air base in northwest Syria early Tuesday caused material damage without inflicting any casualties, Syrian state TV reported.

State TV said eight strikes hit the runway of the Abu Duhur air base in the northwestern province of Idlib. It gave no further details. There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attack. Turkish officials also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said foreign fighters used to stay at the base before they were recently asked to leave.

The Observatory added that Turkey, which is a main backer of Syria's government, has been rehabilitating the air base that had been out of service for years during Syria's conflict that left nearly half a million people dead.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, posted on X that Washington is "deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes" on Abu Duhur air base constitute "an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability."