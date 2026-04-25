Israeli Strikes Kill Six In Lebanon On Friday
Two people were killed in Wadi al-Hujair, two were killed in Touline, and one each in Srifa and Yater, all in southern Lebanon.
By AFP
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:23 AM IST
Beirut: Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.
"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.
Two people were killed in Wadi al-Hujair, two were killed in Touline, and one each in Srifa and Yater, all in southern Lebanon, the ministry said. The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, also announced on Friday that an Indonesian blue helmet died in a hospital of wounds suffered on March 29 in an attack on his base.
UNIFIL said at the time of the March 29 attack that one Indonesian soldier was killed and another wounded. A preliminary investigation by the UN found that the soldier was killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Earlier Friday, the Israeli army said it had killed six people in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, which saw intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah for days leading up to the April 17 ceasefire. The Israeli army said all six people killed in Bint Jbeil were fighters with the pro-Iran armed group Hezbollah.
It was not clear whether the deaths announced by the Lebanese health ministry were related to those claimed by Israel. Israeli attacks have killed 2,491 people in Lebanon since the start of the war on March 2, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
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