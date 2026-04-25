ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strikes Kill Six In Lebanon On Friday

Resident Mohamad Ali Hijazi holds his damaged family photo album amid the rubble of destroyed buildings at a residential area in Tyre on April 23, 2026. ( AFP )

Beirut: Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.

Two people were killed in Wadi al-Hujair, two were killed in Touline, and one each in Srifa and Yater, all in southern Lebanon, the ministry said. The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, also announced on Friday that an Indonesian blue helmet died in a hospital of wounds suffered on March 29 in an attack on his base.