ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight People In Gaza

Gaza Strip: Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza killed eight Palestinians, hospital officials there said, while a British military monitor said a tanker reported an explosion near it in the Persian Gulf west of Dubai. In Yemen, overnight strikes were reported in Sanaa, the capital controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Three Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday killed eight Palestinians in Gaza City and Central Gaza, according to health officials at Shifa hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where the casualties were taken.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah City in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, health officials said. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

Another two separate strikes in Gaza City killed three people each, according to the Shifa hospital. Israel’s military said that one of the strikes targeted three militants without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strike.

The overnight casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable but do not offer a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Strikes reported in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa

Iran-backed Houthi rebel media reported that strikes were carried out overnight into Thursday on Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV blamed the attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify these claims.

Two residents, one in the south and one in the north of the city, said they heard explosions overnight. Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is located near military camps, in an area where explosions are frequent.

“We have to endure these sounds every now and then, and they have health implications on our kids,” al-Makhlafi said. The second resident, Randa al-Mahwiti, reported hearing explosions in the northern part of Sanaa.