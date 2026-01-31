ETV Bharat / international

As Ceasefire Advances And Rafah Nears Reopening, Hospitals Say 12 Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza

Deir Al-Balah: Hospitals in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians Saturday, one of the highest tolls since an October agreement aimed at stopping the fighting.

The strikes hit locations in northern and southern Gaza, including an apartment building in Gaza City and a tent in Khan Younis, officials at hospitals that received the bodies said. The casualties included two women and six children from two different families.

The strikes came a day before a border crossing is set to open in Gaza’s southernmost city, a reminder that the death toll is still rising even as a ceasefire agreement inches forward.

All of the territory’s border crossings have been closed since the start of the war and Palestinians see the Rafah crossing with Egypt as a lifeline for the tens of thousands in need of treatment outside the territory, where the majority of medical infrastructure has been destroyed.