ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strikes And Gunfire In Gaza Kill 5 People

Palestinians walk along a street lined with buildings destroyed by Israeli military strikes during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City ( AP )

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed five people in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, hospital authorities said. Four people were killed in three separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. In the southern city of Khan Younis, one person was shot dead after crossing the Yellow Line, according to Nasser Hospital.

The Israeli military said it had struck militants in Gaza City but did not immediately comment on the shooting in Khan Younis. The deaths came amid continued Israeli attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during olive harvest

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and activists accompanying them as they harvested olives in the occupied West Bank, an activist and local officials said Tuesday. Mattan Berner Kaeish, an activist with Protect the Harvest, said the settlers struck multiple people with sticks and rocks in the village of Qusra. Rabbis for Human Rights also shared a video on Instagram showing a masked settler striking a woman in the head with a flagpole.

Associated Press footage showed Israeli forces arriving and trying to disperse crowds. After the confrontation, another group of settlers attempted to enter the village and threw stones at Israeli security forces, who responded with tear gas.

The Israeli military confirmed stones were hurled at soldiers but didn't say by whom.

Overnight strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Yemen

A Tuesday airstrike hit a gas station in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, killing one person and wounding three others while another airstrike targeted an oil company, wounding at least six people, the country's Houthi-run health ministry said.

The agency blamed Saudi Arabia for both strikes, though the AP couldn't independently verify the claims.

A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, meanwhile, said on X that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in eastern Saudi Arabia. The AP also couldn't independently verify that claim.

Iran and US trade barbs over ongoing war

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei claims that the war has already "wrecked" the United States while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran is "bleeding economically."

Rezaei said in a post on X late Monday that it was time for the U.S. to "surrender" to the country's terms, which include lifting sanctions and the blockade on its ports. But Rubio dismissed Iran's terms as "absurd" and said no major military action is needed for now because Iran is struggling.

"It's sad," he said in Paris. "The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third world country, which is where their leadership is taking them."