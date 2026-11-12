ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills 6 People, Health Authorities Say

Palestinians inspect damage to a building and tents a day after they were hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. ( AP )

Cairo: An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which said it struck "a senior Hamas terrorist" and other militants, without providing evidence.