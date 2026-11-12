Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills 6 People, Health Authorities Say
The strike was carried out early Thursday at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza
Palestinians inspect damage to a building and tents a day after they were hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (AP)
Published : November 12, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Cairo: An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said.
The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which said it struck "a senior Hamas terrorist" and other militants, without providing evidence.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.....