ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strike On Funeral Kills 7 And Wounds 22 In Gaza, Local Hospital Says

File - A Palestinian woman saves belongings from a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike last night, at al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 16, 2026. ( AP )

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli strike on a funeral in the Gaza Strip on Friday killed at least seven people and wounded another 22, according to a local hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp confirmed the number of casualties, saying people were struck at the funeral for a Palestinian killed in a strike earlier on Friday.

Israel and the Hamas militant group agreed to a ceasefire deal in October aimed at halting a two-year-long war.

The heaviest fighting has subsided but at least 1,123 people have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.