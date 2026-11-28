Israeli Strike Kills Two Doctors Without Borders Staff In Gaza
IDF identified the men, who worked as security guards at clinic, as Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Yousef Alitsbach and Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu.
By AFP
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Jerusalem: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Saturday that an Israeli strike killed two staff members at a clinic in Gaza, with the Israeli army labelling the pair as Hamas "terrorists".
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) identified the men, who worked as security guards at the clinic, as Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Yousef Alitsbach and Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu.
🔴 BREAKING - We are devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight. This is a direct hit on MSF, bringing the total number of MSF colleagues killed in Gaza to 17. Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military. We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability.— MSF International (@MSF) November 27, 2026
MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation. "Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.
Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in #Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable. On behalf of @WHO, I extend our heartfelt condolences to our @MSF colleagues and the bereaved families. Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked. These attacks MUST STOP. https://t.co/Uc4JByScrE— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 27, 2026
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed the attack. "Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in #Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable," he posted on X.
The IDF denied targeting a hospital or damaging medical infrastructure. "This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organisation embedding itself within international organisations," it posted on Telegram.
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