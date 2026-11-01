ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strike Kills Boy In Gaza As Qataris Say Vessel Struck In Gulf

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 ( AP )

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed eight people, including a boy. Qatar's national gas company reported that one of its vessels was struck in the Persian Gulf. The U.N. is calling for an investigation into the death of a staffer who was being held by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

A strike in the southern city of Khan Younis killed five people, according to Nasser Hospital, where the bodies were taken. Another strike in Gaza City killed three people, including the boy, and seriously wounded a woman, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the casualties.

The Israeli military said that it had struck several militants in the southern city of Khan Younis, as well as one Hamas militant in northern Gaza. The war started when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people.

A ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 has largely halted major fighting, but near-daily Israeli strikes have continued. More than 1,570 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, bringing the overall death toll from the war to more than 74,500.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, doesn't distinguish between civilians and militants. Israel says the strikes are aimed at militant targets and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Qatari shipping company says vessel struck in Persian Gulf

Qatar’s liquefied natural gas shipping company Nakilat said Sunday that one of its vessels was struck by “unidentified objects” while in the Persian Gulf.

Nakilat, officially known as Qatar Gas Transport Co., said that the carrier, called Al Mayeda, sustained damage Friday night, but no crew members were injured and there was no environmental impact. The vessel remained operational, it said.

The statement didn't say who fired the objects that hit the vessel. Iran has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on ships and warned that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission could face destruction.

U.N. calls for investigation into death of staffer held by Houthis