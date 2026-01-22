ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strike Kills 3 Gaza Journalists Including AFP Freelancer; CPJ Says 'Appalled'

Palestinian family members and colleagues carry the body of Palestinian journalists killed in an Israeli strike, as they leave the Nasser Hospital for burial, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 21, 2026. ( AFP )

Gaza City: An Israeli air strike killed an AFP freelancer and two other journalists in Gaza on Wednesday, the territory's civil defence agency said, while the military said it struck "suspects" operating a drone.

Since October 10, a fragile US-sponsored ceasefire in Gaza has largely halted the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, but both sides have alleged frequent violations.

In a statement, the civil defence said three journalists were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Al-Zahra area southwest of Gaza City, naming the dead as Mohammed Salah Qashta, Abdul Raouf Shaat and Anas Ghneim. Shaat had contributed regularly to AFP as a photo and video journalist, but at the time of the strike, he was not on assignment for the agency.

In a statement, AFP said it was mourning the loss of Shaat, who would be remembered as a "kind-hearted colleague, with a gentle sense of humour, and as a deeply committed journalist". "AFP demands a full and transparent investigation into his death," it said.

"Far too many local journalists have been killed in Gaza over the past two years while foreign journalists remain unable to enter the territory freely," the agency added. In a statement, the Israeli military said troops had "identified several suspects who operated a drone affiliated with Hamas in the central Gaza Strip".

The military did not elaborate on what it meant by a "drone affiliated with Hamas". "Due to the threat that the drone posed to the troops, the (Israeli military) precisely struck the suspects who activated the drone," it said, adding that the details were under review.

Vehicle 'Criminally Targeted'

According to an eyewitness, the journalists were using a drone to take images of aid distribution by the Egyptian Relief Committee in the Gaza Strip when a strike targeted a vehicle accompanying them. The Egyptian aid group confirmed one of its vehicles was targeted by Israel in a strike that killed three people.

"A vehicle belonging to the Egyptian Committee was targeted during a humanitarian mission, resulting in the martyrdom of three individuals," said Mohammed Mansour, a spokesman for the Egyptian Relief Committee in the Gaza Strip, adding that all vehicles belonging to the group "bear the committee's logo". "The Israeli army criminally targeted this vehicle" when the individuals were filming the Netzarim camp, Mansour said.

AFP footage showed the vehicle charred, with mangled remains lying in an open area. Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called the strike "a dangerous escalation of the flagrant violations of the ceasefire agreement." The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned it as part of a "systematic and deliberate policy pursued by the Israeli occupation to intentionally target Palestinian journalists".

Israeli forces have killed at least 466 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority.