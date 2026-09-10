ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strike In Gaza Kills 4 Including Children

Gaza City: An Israeli strike killed at least four people in northern Gaza, including two children. And a media outlet controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels claims Saudi-backed forces have launched airstrikes on several areas. Israel carried out the strike in the northern Gaza community of Beit Lahiya, according to Shifa hospital, where the bodies were taken.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike early Thursday, but a new statement said its forces on Wednesday struck Hamas weapons storage facilities in three areas across Gaza. Israel's military in the past has said it carries out strikes in response to threats against its forces under the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October.

Houthis claim Saudi-backed forces strike again

Al-Masirah TV, controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, claimed that Saudi-backed forces launched 40 airstrikes in recent hours in Taiz, Jawf, Hodeida and Marib provinces.