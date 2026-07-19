ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Rule Change Clears Way For Using Crocodiles To Deter Prisonbreaks

Protesters wearing orange prisoners' suits, chains and hangman's nooses around their necks take part in a demonstration called by the group "Turin for Gaza" to protest a recently-approved Israeli law allowing the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks, in Turin on April 10, 2026. ( File/AFP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Jerusalem: Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman has reclassified crocodiles from wild animals to "captive-bred wildlife", a move that clears the way for the reptiles to be used for security purposes, including to deter prison escapes. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir -- who reportedly proposed in December surrounding a prison for Palestinian detainees with crocodiles, a la Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention facility -- welcomed the decision. "Are you thinking of attempting to escape? Think again," Ben Gvir wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, alongside an AI-generated image of himself with a crocodile on a leash. The caption read: "Ministers Ben Gvir and Silman are cooperating and encircling prisons with crocodiles!"