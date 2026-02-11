ETV Bharat / international

Israeli PM Netanyahu To Push Trump On Iran Missiles In White House Talks

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will push Donald Trump on Wednesday to take a tougher stance in nuclear talks with Iran, after rushing to Washington to stiffen the US president's resolve.

Trump said on the eve of the hastily arranged White House meeting -- set to begin at 11:00 am local time (1600 GMT)-- that he was weighing sending a second US "armada" to the Middle East to pressure Tehran to reach a nuclear deal. But Netanyahu, making his sixth visit to the United States since Trump took office, will also be urging the US leader to take a harder line on arch-foe Iran's ballistic missile program.

Tehran, which resumed talks with Washington last week in Oman, warned Monday of "destructive influences" on diplomacy ahead of the Israeli premier's visit. Netanyahu had been expected to come to Washington for a February 19 meeting of Trump's "Board of Peace" for Gaza, but reportedly brought forward his visit as the US-Iran talks proceeded.

What does Trump think?

While talking up hopes of a nuclear deal, Trump warned in an interview with the Axios news outlet on Tuesday that he was "thinking" of sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region. "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump told Axios. "We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going."

Trump, who ordered US strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites during Israel's 12-day war with Iran last June, separately told Fox Business that any deal would have to involve "no nuclear weapons, no missiles." He added that Iran's leaders "want to make a deal" but "it's got to be a good deal", saying Tehran had been "very dishonest with us over the years."

What are Netanyahu's goals?

Netanyahu said as he left for Washington his talks would "first and foremost" be about the Iran negotiations, while adding that they would also discuss Gaza and other regional issues. "I will present to the president our views regarding the principles for the negotiations," he said in a video statement before his departure. Netanyahu's office said he would will highlight Iran's missile arsenal.