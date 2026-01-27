ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Says Israel Completed 'Moral Mission' With Return Of Final Gaza Hostage Ran Gvili

Two women embrace next to a banner with a photo of Ran Gvili after the announcement that the hostage, whose remains were the last to be recovered from Gaza, had been identified, in a plaza known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israeli forces brought home on Monday the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza, finally closing the chapter on a painful saga that has haunted Israeli society since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

Militants took 251 hostages to Gaza that day, and the process of returning them has dragged over the course of the ensuing war in a series of ceasefire and prisoner-swap deals as well as efforts to rescue them militarily.

The most recent set of hostage handovers was part of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10, aiming to halt more than two years of fighting that has devastated the Palestinian territory.

The return of Gvili's remains paves the way for a limited reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, a key entry point for aid into Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had signalled pedestrian crossings would resume at Rafah, subject to Israeli inspections, once every hostage had been recovered.

Gvili's coffin was accompanied by a convoy of cars with blaring sirens and flashing lights, passing civilians waving Israeli flags on the side of the road. At a ceremony held at a military base near Gaza, the slain police officer's father, Ytzik Gvili, addressed his son's coffin, saying: "You should see the honours we're giving you here."

"I'm proud of you my son," he added. Netanyahu lauded Gvili as "a hero of Israel". Hamas said it provided information on the location of Gvili's body, and spokesman Hazem Qassem said Monday that his recovery "confirms Hamas's commitment to all the requirements of the ceasefire agreement".

The first phase of the US-backed deal stipulated the return of every hostage, and Gvili's family had opposed moving on to the second phase before they had received his remains. Reopening Rafah forms part of the truce framework announced by US President Donald Trump.

Killed in action

Gvili's mother Talik called her son's return "amazing". "He's finally coming home, we can't believe it," she told Israel's public broadcaster KAN. "They found him intact, dressed in his uniform." Footage released by the military showed Gvili's coffin draped in an Israeli flag and surrounded by soldiers singing the national anthem.

"With this, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement announcing it had definitively identified Gvili's remains.