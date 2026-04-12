ETV Bharat / international

Israeli PM Says War Succeeded In 'Crushing' Iran's Nuclear Ambitions; Wants Lebanon Peace Deal 'That Will Last For Generations'

Jerusalem: Claiming "historic achievements" in the fight against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Saturday that the "campaign is not yet over," but Israel managed to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"The campaign against Iran is not over, we still have more to do. But even now it can be clearly stated that we have historic achievements," Netanyahu said in the video in Hebrew.

"We went into the campaign because Iran was very close to nuclear weapons and the capability to produce hundreds of missiles per day. Two existential threats that we had to remove from over our heads," the Israeli Prime Minister asserted.

"Khamenei wanted to conceal the production of missiles and the nuclear programme deep underground in such a way that even B-2 aircraft wouldn’t have been able to reach it. We could not stand idly by," he claimed.

Amid questions about the fate of more than 400 Kilograms of enriched uranium still lying in Iran, the Israeli leader reiterated that it will be removed from the Islamic Republic through diplomatic process or by use of force.

Moving to a map of the West Asia with the Iranian axis highlighted in red soon after the start of his video statement, Netanyahu said, “they wanted to strangle us, and we are strangling them.” “We hit them, we still have more to do,” he stressed. The statement came while US and Iranian negotiators are meeting in Islamabad to discuss a potential ceasefire.

The Israeli leader repeated that he spent much of his life ensuring that Iran won’t achieve nuclear weapons, including by approving covert operations to delay it and also informing the world of the danger.