ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Warns Of Potentially Hostile Future US President, Calls For Alliances With India, Latin America

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned that a future US president could be hostile towards Israel, calling for new alliances with countries such as India and those in Latin America to strengthen his country's position.

Netanyahu made the remarks during an event at which he presented his security doctrine, nine days before Israel's October 27 election.

The remarks came hours before a strong endorsement he received from US President Donald Trump, who publicly expressed his support for Netanyahu's re-election bid days before the country goes to the polls.

"In two years, a President, man or woman, could come to power who is very hostile to Israel," Netanyahu said. "How would you deal with that? How would you operate in relation to the United States? And beyond that, what solutions would be necessary?", he questioned.

The Israeli Premier stressed that Israel must use the remaining years of Trump's presidency to strengthen its position while preparing for a potentially dramatic shift in American policy.

"First, we must do everything we can during these two years, and during the following two years, in the American arena, through good times and bad," he said.

"The second thing is to create other alliances. That is what I am working on now with many countries in our region and outside it. India is not a small country, and there are many others," the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised.

He pointed to political developments in Latin America as another opportunity to expand Israel's network of allies. "There is a major shift in Latin America, and there could be an enormous change in Brazil in just a few days," Netanyahu pointed out adding, "We must expand our pool of alliances and develop capabilities that make us valuable to everyone."

Netanyahu has often evoked India and his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to argue that Israel is not isolated globally and to demonstrate his government's diplomatic successes.

Countering issues of delegitimisation and alliances amid a prolonged war, Netanyahu, in May this year, in a much publicised statement, said that his country enjoys a "unique relationship" with "huge power" India where there is "crazy love" for Israel.