ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Touts His Strong Connect With PM Modi, Other World Leaders As He Defends His Actions In Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a fiery speech at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on Monday, defended his handling of the country's affairs and the Gaza genocide, asserting that despite a wave of anti-semitism against the Jewish state, it enjoys an unprecedented support from many countries and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking during a so-called '40-signature debate', a parliamentary mechanism that allows the opposition to compel the Prime Minister to appear once a month at the Knesset forum, Netanyahu put up a strong defence of his government's policy on various fronts, including Israel’s foreign relations. "Israel is today stronger than ever," he said.

The Israeli Premier hit back at what the opposition described as “the collapse of Israel’s international standing,” arguing that Israel remained diplomatically, militarily, and economically dominant despite its two years at war with Hamas, highlighting his ties to global leaders.

Sitting through a series of scathing criticisms from opposition members, Netanyahu opened his speech by mocking the subject of the debate, calling the assertion that Israel’s global standing has collapsed over the war “a detachment from reality,” and insisting that “Israel today is stronger than ever.” “It is the strongest power in the Middle East, and in certain fields, it is a global power,” Netanyahu stressed, claiming that “this is a direct result of the way we have led the War of Revival”.

The Israeli government decided to name the war that started with the attack of Hamas on its territory on October 7, 2023, as the 'War of Revival' in October, a decision that many in Israel contest. “Many states around the world and very many world leaders are seeking us out,” Netanyahu said before acknowledging that “there are challenges” as well.

He blamed the "waves of antisemitism" sweeping the West as a result of two things: radical Muslim minorities that have entered almost every country, first and foremost in Europe, and antisemitic incitement on social media, "incitement amplified by anti-Zionist governments and organisations”.

“We are fighting this antisemitism around the world,” he continued, noting that his government has made an unprecedented allocation of some NIS 2.35 billion (USD 725 million) to the Foreign Ministry “to combat this propaganda”.

“I believe we must fight it with new methods,” Netanyahu said, while insisting that “we must look at our tremendous achievements”. Despite this, Netanyahu argued that Israel’s diplomatic standing remained significant, pointing to the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this week, a visit he said came at Merz’s request.

"And there are other world powers that are coming our way: I speak frequently with my old friend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We have arranged to meet soon, and I must tell you - India, a huge country with a billion and a half people, also wants to strengthen ties with us", Netanyahu emphasised.

"Germany, India, and here is another sign of your imagined political collapse: at the end of the month, I will go to the United States for another meeting with my friend, President Trump", he said mockingly.

"This will be my sixth meeting with the President of the United States, since he took office in January of this year - more than any other leader in the world", the Israeli Premier pointed out.