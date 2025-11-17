ETV Bharat / international

Israeli PM Insists There Can Be No Palestinian State, Ahead Of UN Vote Leaving That Door Open

Mourners carry the body of the Palestinian Hassan Ahmed Jamil Moussa,19, who, according to health authorities, was killed during an Israeli raid last night, during his funeral in the Askar camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 ( AP )

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to oppose any attempt to establish a Palestinian state, a day before the U.N. Security Council planned to vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution on Gaza that leaves the door open to Palestinian independence.

Netanyahu has long asserted that creating a Palestinian state would reward Hamas and eventually lead to an even larger Hamas-run state on Israel’s borders. But as the U.S. attempts to push forward with its Gaza ceasefire proposal, he faces heavy international pressure to show flexibility.

The Security Council is expected to vote on a U.S. proposal for a U.N. mandate that would establish an international stabilization force in Gaza despite opposition from Russia, China and some Arab countries.

Hamas and Palestinian factions warned Sunday against the U.S. proposal, calling it an attempt to impose an international mandate on Gaza that is biased toward Israel and deprives Palestinians of the right to manage their own affairs. In a statement, the groups said the force must not involve Israel and must be under direct U.N. supervision.

The statement also rejected any reference in the U.S. proposal to disarming Gaza. Netanyahu on Sunday noted the proposal calls for Gaza to be demilitarised and Hamas to be disarmed, telling his Cabinet: “Either this will happen the easy way, or it will happen the hard way."

The U.S., under pressure from countries expected to contribute troops to the force, had revised the resolution with stronger language about Palestinian self-determination. It now says that President Donald Trump’s plan may create a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood. A rival Russian proposal uses even stronger language in favor of Palestinian statehood.

The creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel is seen internationally as the only realistic way to resolve the conflict for the long term. Netanyahu's hard-line governing partners have urged him to take a tough stand on the calls for Palestinian independence. Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel’s opposition to a Palestinian state has “not changed one bit" and is not threatened by external or internal pressure.

“I do not need affirmations, tweets or lectures from anyone,” he said. That pressure increased during the war in Gaza. In September, after the U.K., Australia and Canada formally recognized a Palestinian state, Netanyahu blasted the countries for proffering a “prize” to Hamas.

Settler attacks on the rise in the West Bank