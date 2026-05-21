ETV Bharat / international

Disgraceful Display: Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Sparks Outcry Over Video Of Bound Flotilla Activists

Activists hold a rally against Israel’s interception of ships participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led humanitarian aid mission to Gaza by sea, in Bandung, West Java, on May 19, 2026 ( AFP )

Ashdod: Israel's far-right national security minister posted a video on Wednesday showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground, sparking international condemnation.

The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.

The video drew swift international uproar and Ben Gvir was criticised by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Captioned "Welcome to Israel", the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the Israeli national anthem can be heard playing in the background.

The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.

Ben Gvir drew the ire of Netanyahu, who said the minister's conduct with the activists was "not in line with Israel's values and norms", adding that authorities would deport the activists "as soon as possible".

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were the national security minister's "despicable actions".

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticised Ben Gvir, saying on X that "no one should be punished for defending humanity" while Belgium and France summoned the Israeli ambassadors in their capitals over what Paris called his "unacceptable actions".

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.