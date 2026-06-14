ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Military Strikes Beirut Suburbs In The Lead-Up To Anticipated US-Iran deal

People gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, June 14, 2026 ( AP )

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said it launched strikes on Beirut on Sunday targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, despite ongoing efforts to negotiate an end to the U.S.-Iran war. Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel. Israel's military said earlier in the day that Hezbollah had launched three projectiles into northern Israel, releasing footage where a boom could be heard, sending up a column of smoke.

Israel last struck the Beirut suburbs a week ago, setting off the most serious escalation of fighting since the tenuous ceasefire took hold April 7. Iran retaliated by striking Israel, and Israel hit Iran the following day.

Since that exchange, the U.S. and Iran have inched closer to a deal. In its current form, it is a deep disappointment to Israel’s government, which has been sidelined in negotiations led by Pakistan and others. Iran wants a ceasefire deal to include the fighting in Lebanon. Tehran also has sought the release of billions of dollars in frozen funds.

Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, sparking war in the Middle East. Israeli troops have pushed their invasion of Lebanon deeper than at any point in over a quarter century.

Mediators push Iran and the US closer to a deal

Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday to finalize the agreement, according to two regional officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, expressed cautious optimism that the U.S. and Iran were finally approaching an agreement that could halt hostilities that have killed thousands of people and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has thrown world markets into disarray.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the deal would be signed on Sunday, while Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said it could happen in the coming days. Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after the signing.

The deal is expected to be signed electronically, without an in-person ceremony, though it's unclear when or how the signing will take place.