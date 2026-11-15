ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Military Says It Struck Senior Member Of Hamas Military Wing

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Sunday its forces had struck a senior militant from Hamas's military wing, confirming the death of one of its commanders in Gaza.

Samir Abu Younis, a military leader who played a key role in planning Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, was killed on Saturday, according to a statement from the Islamist movement's Al-Qassam Brigade.

"A short while ago, the IDF and ISA struck a senior terrorist in Hamas' military wing," the Israeli military said in a joint statement with internal security agency Shin Bet, in the early hours of Sunday morning. It did not elaborate but said it would later provide further details.

"He was killed yesterday evening... in a cowardly assassination operation," the Al-Qassam Brigade posted on Telegram, adding Younis was "among the most important commanders involved in the planning and supervision of the 7 October attack."

A security source told AFP shortly after midnight that Younis, the commander of Al-Qassam's Rafah Brigade, died in a strike "targeting him moments ago in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis."

Gaza's civil defence spokesman, Mahmoud Bassal, told AFP the agency had received the body of Younis, 53, and said two people were wounded in the strike in Gaza's south.

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the October 7 attack.