Israeli Foreign Minister To Visit India Next Week, Discuss Bilateral And Regional Issues

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will visit India next week to meet with the country's top leadership and discuss bilateral initiatives and regional developments. "Sa'ar will be on a two-day visit to New Delhi, November 4 and 5, and will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, among others," a source in Israel told PTI.

Despite the turmoil in the region, there have been several high-profile visits from Israel to India over the past two years, with recent ones including those of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Economy Nir Barkat, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, and Tourism Minister Haim Katz.

India and Israel signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during the visit of Finance Minister Smotrich in September to deepen economic and financial ties, and to assure investors from both sides of appropriate safeguards in light of relevant international precedents and practices.

The agreement increases the comfort level and boosts the confidence of investors by assuring a minimum standard of treatment and non-discrimination, while providing for an independent forum for dispute settlement through arbitration.

The BIT also provides for protection to investments from expropriation, transparency, transfers and compensation for losses. Israel has signed BITs with over 15 countries since 2000, including the UAE, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, South Africa, etc.