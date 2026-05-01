ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla And Plans To Drop Off Activists In Greece

People stage a protest after activists attempting to break Israel's maritime blockade of Gaza say Israeli forces have intercepted their "Global Sumud Flotilla" near the southern Greek island of Crete, in Rome, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( AP )

Athens: Israeli forces near the southern Greek island of Crete intercepted more than 20 boats from a flotilla of several dozen seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and planned to transport about 175 detained activists to Greece on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.

Activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli forces stormed their vessels overnight, smashing engines and detaining some of those onboard while they were sailing in international waters near Greece, hundreds of miles (kilometers) from Gaza and Israel. Israeli officials said they needed to take early action against the flotilla before it reached Israeli waters because of the high number of boats involved.

The flotilla set sail earlier this month from Barcelona, Spain. Organizers have said more than 70 boats and 1,000 people from around the world would be participating, with more vessels joining the original boats as the flotilla sailed east across the Mediterranean.

Flotilla organizers condemned Israel’s interception as “a dangerous and unprecedented escalation," describing it in a news release as "the abduction of civilians in the middle of the Mediterranean, over 600 miles from Gaza, in full view of the world."

In a separate statement late Thursday, organizers said 31 of the 53 vessels had reached safe waters and would continue their attempts to "break the illegal siege of Gaza.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry originally said in a post on X that it was taking about 175 activists from more than 20 boats participating in the flotilla to Israel. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later wrote on X that the activists would be transferred to Greece in coordination with Greek authorities.

The Greek foreign ministry issued a statement saying it had asked Israel to withdraw its ships from the area and has offered its “good services” for the activists to disembark in Greece and be repatriated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the Israeli Navy in a statement saying the mission to keep the flotilla away had been a success. “They will continue to watch Gaza on YouTube,” he said.

Protests, condemnation in support of detained flotilla activists

Protests in solidarity with the flotilla were called across several capitals. In Rome, crowds gathered outside the Colosseum holding Palestinian flags. In Athens supporters chanted in support of the flotilla outside the Greek foreign ministry.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned the seizure as “an act of piracy." Spain summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires in Madrid “to convey its strongest condemnation of the detention of the flotilla,” which included Spanish citizens, the ministry said in a statement. Italy and Germany said they were following developments with “great concern."

In a post on Telegram, Hamas also condemned the interception, accusing Israel of committing a crime without accountability and calling for the release of those detained.

Israel and Egypt have imposed varying degrees of a blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms, while critics say it amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s Palestinian population.

Israel had thwarted previous efforts to break its blockade