ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Forces Intercept Another Boat With Activists Seeking To Challenge The Blockage Of Gaza

This grab from CCTV footage shows activists aboard a flotilla boat with their hands in the air as a boat approaches one of more than 50 vessels that departed from the port of Marmaris, Turkey, last week in what organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza's shores, in international waters Monday, May 18, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israeli forces intercepted one of the remaining Gaza flotilla boats, stopping the vessel when it was about 82 nautical miles (around 150 kilometers or 95 miles) from Gaza, according to the flotilla's website tracker.

A livestream on the website showed Israeli forces in a dinghy pulling up to the boat, called the "Andros," and activists with their arms in the air. The screen then went dark with a message saying the boat had been intercepted.

A handful of ships were still within 100 nautical miles of Gaza and sailing toward it as of Tuesday afternoon. The Israeli navy's new action resumed a day after the Israeli navy interdicted the activist flotilla in international waters off Cyprus.